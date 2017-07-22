Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 22, 5:22 AM EDT

German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq


Latest News
German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq

Turkish president accuses Germany of scaring off investors

The Latest: Germany put defense exports to Turkey on hold

German president OKs gay marriage law, takes effect in fall

The Latest: Erdogan accuses Germany of frightening investors
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Multimedia
Last U.S. combat troop leaves Iraq
Iraqi Election 2010: What's at Stake?
Returning Troops Find Alternative Motivations
U.S. Troop Casualties in Iraq
Related Stories
German runaway girl who converted to Islam found in Iraq

Iraqi officer seeks vengeance in Mosul, where killings mount

Iraqi PM: Rights violations in Mosul were 'individual acts'

Iraqis hold suspected militants in cramped, stifling prison

UN envoy warns that Iraq faces major challenges after Mosul
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later
Interactive
Iraqi Communities in the U.S.

BERLIN (AP) -- A prosecutor says that a German girl, who ran away from home after converting to Islam, has been found in Iraq.

Dresden prosecutor Lorenz Haase told The Associated Press on Saturday that 16-year-old Linda W., whose surname wasn't given in line with German privacy law, is getting consular assistance from the German Embassy there.

Haase wouldn't confirm media reports that the teenager from Pulsnitz in eastern Germany had been fighting for the Islamic State group in Mosul.

He said that "our information ends with the girl's arrival in Istanbul about a year ago," adding that further details about her whereabouts are part of an investigation.

Several female IS fighters were detained by Iraq's military in Mosul recently, but Haase couldn't confirm that the German girl was part of that group.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.