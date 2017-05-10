Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
German officers raid homes in search of IS members


BERLIN (AP) -- Germany's federal prosecutor's office says police have raided homes in four states in connection with three people suspected of links to the Islamic State group.

Federal prosecutor's spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said in a statement that apartments and other locations were searched in Berlin, Bavaria, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt on Wednesday morning.

Two suspects are accused of membership in a terrorist organization on allegations they belong to IS, while the third is suspected of supporting a terrorist organization. Two are also accused of weapons violations. No arrests were made and no names were released.

Prosecutors say the suspects are believed to be connected to a Syrian arrested in 2016 who was suspected of planning a bombing attack, and another Syrian arrested last week in Leipzig on IS membership charges.

