Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 25, 5:24 AM EDT

German FM: Netanyahu cancellation would be regrettable

AP Photo
AP Photo/Dan Balilty

Latest News
German FM: Netanyahu cancellation would be regrettable

Germany sees new rise in far-right offenses, hate crimes

Bavarian leader Seehofer reverses course, seeks new term

German business confidence up in April, beats forecasts

German nationalists elect top duo for general election
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says it would be "regrettable" if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancels their meeting in Jerusalem because of his appointment with groups critical of Israel's actions in the West Bank. Gabriel describes that encounter as "completely normal."

Netanyahu is threatening to scrap Tuesday's meeting with Gabriel if he meets members of Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem. Gabriel told Germany's ZDF television he heard about that from Israeli media.

Gabriel said it would be "unthinkable" to cancel meetings if Netanyahu met government critics in Germany. But he says a cancellation of Tuesday's meeting wouldn't be a "catastrophe," and wouldn't change his relationship with Israel.

Gabriel said: "You can't get a proper and comprehensive picture in any country on Earth if you only meet in government offices."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.