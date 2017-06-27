Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jun 27, 7:33 AM EDT

2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Latest News
2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought

Germany: Merkel's challenger sees quick vote on gay marriage

German leaders, lawmakers pay tribute to Kohl at Berlin Mass

Merkel: Gay marriage could get 'question of conscience' vote

5 rare Barbary lion cubs go on show at zoo in Germany
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later
Multimedia
Chicago Cubs sale timeline

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) -- Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.

Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.

The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names: Xanto and Tikhon; Amgun and Amasar; Akeno and Zivon; Marik and Majak; and Yerik and Yasuo.

Voting is open until July 5.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.