Eagle Herald











Apr 24, 5:36 AM EDT

German court orders trial over 2010 Love Parade deaths

AP Photo
AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A German court said Monday that 10 people indicted over a deadly mass panic at the Love Parade techno music festival in 2010 must stand trial, overturning a lower court's decision last year.

Twenty-one people died on July 24, 2010, in a crush in a packed tunnel that was the sole access point to the music event in Duisburg, in western Germany.

More than 500 people were also injured. The victims included people from Spain, Australia, Italy, Bosnia, China and the Netherlands.

Prosecutors indicted four employees of the event's organizers and six city workers on charges including involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm. They were accused of serious planning failures and failing to monitor security properly.

Last year, the Duisburg state court concluded there wasn't a sufficiently strong case to bring to trial.

However, an appeals court in Duesseldorf said Monday there is a "sufficient probability" of convictions. It said the lower court had set "overly high demands" of the chances of conviction in making its decision.

The Duesseldorf ordered a trial by a different panel of judges in Duisburg. It will be up to the Duisburg court to set dates for the proceedings.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.