Jan 3, 7:38 AM EST

BERLIN (AP) -- An annotated edition of "Mein Kampf," Adolf Hitler's notorious manifesto, has become a non-fiction best-seller in Germany.

News agency dpa reported Tuesday that 85,000 copies of the book have been sold since it was first published a year ago.

The 1,948-page book is titled "Hitler, Mein Kampf: A Critical Edition."

It is published by the Munich-based Institute for Contemporary History, which spent years adding comments to Hitler's original text in an effort to highlight his propaganda and mistakes.

Before it expired at the end of 2015, Bavaria's state finance ministry had used its copyright on the book to prevent the publication of new editions in Germany.

Despite its incendiary and anti-Semitic content, the book wasn't banned in Germany and could be found online, in secondhand bookshops and in libraries.

