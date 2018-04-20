Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 7:45 AM EDT

German official, lawyers probed in bribes-for-asylum case


Latest News
German official, lawyers probed in bribes-for-asylum case

Germany's Merkel appears open to compromise on EU reforms

Attacker in Berlin skullcap case turns himself in to police

Berlin councilwoman wants to shut legendary Berghain club

WWII bomb to force evacuation around Berlin's main station
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German authorities are investigating an official and three lawyers on suspicion of corruption in the granting of asylum to people who weren't eligible.

Prosecutors in the northern city of Bremen say at least 1,200 asylum requests, mostly by members of Syria's Yazidi minority, may have been wrongly approved.

The official under investigation is the former head of the Bremen branch office of Germany's Federal Office for Migration, which handles asylum decisions.

Annegret Korff, a spokeswoman for the Interior Ministry that oversees the migrant office, said Friday that the official has been suspended but declined to comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.