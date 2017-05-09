Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 9, 7:06 AM EDT

Germany arrests second soldier in alleged far-right plot


BERLIN (AP) -- German authorities have arrested a second soldier on allegations he was part of a far-right plot to assassinate prominent political figures and blame the attack on refugees.

Federal prosecutor's spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said that 27-year-old Maximilian T. was arrested in the southwestern city of Kehl on Tuesday on charges of preparing an act of violence.

Der Spiegel magazine said T., whose last name wasn't given in line with privacy laws, was a Bundeswehr soldier stationed at the same Franco-German brigade in Illkirch, just across the border from Kehl, with Lt. Franco A.

Koehler couldn't be reached for further comment, but said in her statement that T. covered for A., who was arrested at the end of April while absent from his barracks as he posed as an asylum-seeker in Germany.

