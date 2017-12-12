Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Dec 12, 7:12 AM EST

Lawmakers extend German military missions until spring

Lawmakers extend German military missions until spring

BERLIN (AP) -- German lawmakers have extended the military's participation in missions against the Islamic State group and in Afghanistan, Mali and Iraq until the spring of 2018.

German military missions abroad require parliamentary approval, usually on an annual basis. But since Germany hasn't yet formed a new government after an election in September, the mandates approved Tuesday were limited to the end of March or April. The next government is expected to decide on extending them further.

The lawmakers voted by wide majorities to extend the deployment of Jordan-based reconnaissance and refueling planes in the campaign against IS; of troops in the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan and the U.N. stabilization mission in Mali; and of German experts helping train Kurdish forces in northern Iraq.

