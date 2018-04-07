Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 7, 11:25 AM EDT

Police: Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead


Latest News
Police: Vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, some dead

European court rejects German's complaint over Nazi symbols

Germany: Woman imprisoned for killing 2 newborn babies

European bus startup FlixBus heads to US, starting with LA

2 men jailed for killing goat at petting zoo in Germany
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Police in the western German city of Muenster say a vehicle has crashed into a crowd there, killing several people and injuring others.

The German news agency dpa has quoted police as saying the driver of that car in Muenster has killed himself.

Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that residents should "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" where a large-scale police operation is underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.