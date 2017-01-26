Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 26, 9:53 AM EST

Nazi camp memorial says nationalist lawmaker not welcome

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jens Meyer

Latest News
Nazi camp memorial says nationalist lawmaker not welcome

Germany's invite to journalist angers Turkey

Teenage extremist convicted of stabbing German officer

Fear of US protectionism swelling among German firms

New Merkel challenger confident of party's chances
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Multimedia
Gunman fires inside U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
Criminal complaint against alleged Holocaust shooter
Drawings From Dachau: Sketchbook Released to Public
Priest's investigation helps end silence in Ukraine
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A Nazi concentration camp memorial has rescinded its invitation to a prominent member of a German nationalist party to attend Holocaust Remembrance Day services.

The Buchenwald Memorial's move came after Bjoern Hoecke, Alternative for Germany's leader in the state of Thuringia, made comments suggesting ending the country's tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

Rikola-Gunnar Luettgenau, deputy director of the Buchenwald Memorial, told the dpa news agency Thursday that it would be "not acceptable" for Hoecke to participate in Friday's ceremony with other Thuringia lawmakers.

Last week, Hoecke called Berlin's Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame" and said Germany should take a "positive" attitude toward its history.

MDR news reports Hoecke still plans to attend the ceremony, telling the memorial "it is not up to you to decide."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.