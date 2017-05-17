Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 17, 10:00 AM EDT

Comedian's 'Nazi slut' jab at German politician ruled legal


Latest News
German leaders court migrants from Russia ahead of election

Merkel: British EU immigration cap would have price

Hungarian court orders arrest of neo-Nazi wanted by Germany

Comedian's 'Nazi slut' jab at German politician ruled legal

Merkel challenger Schulz: I may have believed own hype
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A German court has ruled that a comedian's comments calling a leading figure in the nationalist Alternative for Germany party a "Nazi slut" on a television show were satirical and thus protected speech.

The Hamburg state court on Wednesday rejected a complaint from Alice Weidel, who is co-leading the anti-immigration party's campaign for September elections. She had contended that the comments by comedian Christian Ehring on April 27 were defamatory.

Ehring, commenting on a recent Weidel statement that political correctness belonged on the scrapheap of history, said on the satirical show Extra 3: "OK, out with political correctness, let's all be incorrect - there the Nazi slut is right."

Party spokesman Christian Lueth says the decision against "such an aggressive defamation" will be appealed.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.