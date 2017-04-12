Eagle Herald











German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus dies at 81

BERLIN (AP) -- The publisher of German cinematographer Michael Ballhaus, who worked with Martin Scorsese on "Gangs of New York," ''Goodfellas" and "The Departed," says Ballhaus has died. He was 81.

Publishing house DVA, which cited Ballhaus' family, said in a statement Wednesday that he died overnight at his Berlin apartment after a short illness.

Ballhaus spent four decades behind the camera. Besides Scorsese, he worked with the late Rainer Werner Fassbinder and other German directors, including Volker Schloendorff.

His other credits included "The Fabulous Baker Boys," "Broadcast News," ''Working Girl" and "Quiz Show."

Publisher Thomas Rathnow described Ballhaus on Wednesday as "more than a cameraman."

Rathnow says: "He was an artist who created unforgettable pictures in numerous films and in cooperation with the best directors of our time."

