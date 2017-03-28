Eagle Herald











Mar 28, 4:01 AM EDT

Golden Globe winner Christine Kaufmann dies in Germany

AP Photo
AP Photo/Uncredited

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
'Spider-Man,' 'Blade Runner' footage kicks off CinemaCon

Box Office Top 20: 'Beauty' adds $90.4 million in weekend 2

Golden Globe winner Christine Kaufmann dies in Germany

George Lucas gives another $10M to USC for student diversity

Insider Q&A: Mattel's COO talks Barbie movie
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Christine Kaufmann, an Austrian-born actor who became the country's first Golden Globe winner and was married to Tony Curtis in the 1960s, has died. She was 72.

Kaufmann died in Munich after a battle with leukemia, her management company told the dpa news agency Tuesday.

Born in 1945, Kaufmann made her acting debut in 1952 and won a Golden Globe for her 1961 Hollywood debut, "Town Without Pity," where she played alongside Kirk Douglas as a German girl raped by American soldiers.

She met Curtis the year later while filming "Taras Bulba" and the two married in 1963. They had two daughters before divorcing in 1968.

While continuing to act, Kaufmann later in life also wrote health and beauty books, and established her own line of cosmetics.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.