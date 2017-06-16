BERLIN (AP) -- The latest on the death of former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, whose legacy includes putting a reunited Germany at the heart of Europe and helping create the continent's common currency, the euro. (all times local):

8 p.m.

Martin Schulz, the Social Democratic Party's challenger to Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's September election, says despite their political differences, former Chancellor Helmut Kohl deserves "respect and recognition" for his accomplishments.

Schulz said Friday that Kohl, under whom Merkel served as a cabinet minister, was a "great European" who had forged a historic path for Germany and Europe.

He says "Helmut Kohl was the chancellor of German reunification; in 1989 it was thanks to his spirit, his political courage and his leadership that the restoration of German unity was made possible."

Schulz says "Kohl's vision of a European Germany, which guided this great statesman in the reunification just as much as the Treaty of Maastricht, is a legacy to the German nation and to all of Europe."

Kohl died Friday at age 87.

---

7:50 p.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the death of former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl means that Israel has lost one of its "greatest friends."

Netanyahu said in a statement Friday that "Kohl was the leader who united Germany with a determined and steady hand."

He says "among the State of Israel's greatest friends, he was completely dedicated to its security."

Netanyahu says he sends "condolences to the Kohl family and to the German people."

Kohl, known for presiding over the unification of Germany after the Berlin Wall fell, died Friday at age 87.

---

7:45 p.m.

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush says he is mourning "the loss of a true friend of freedom" in former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, remembering how they worked together to help bring an end to the Cold War.

Bush said in a statement Friday that he considered Kohl "one of the greatest leaders in post-war Europe."

He says Kohl "hated war, but he detested totalitarianism even more" and so devoted his life to strengthening democracy in West Germany.

He says "working closely with my very good friend to help achieve a peaceful end to the Cold War and the unification of Germany within NATO will remain one of the great joys of my life. Throughout our endeavors, Helmut was a rock - both steady and strong."

Kohl died Friday at age 87.

---

7:25 p.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Helmut Kohl was "the right man at the right time" when the winds of change began sweeping through Eastern Europe in the 1980s.

Merkel says Kohl understood that there was a "historic chance" to overcome Germany's decades-long division and seized it.

Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor who reunified a nation divided by the Cold War, died Friday at 87.

Speaking in Rome late Friday, Merkel said her predecessor's skillful statesmanship won over Germany's neighbors and ensured a peaceful reunification.

Merkel, who grew up in communist East Germany, said her own life had changed markedly because of Kohl's actions, for which she was deeply grateful.

---

7 p.m.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl was "a great statesman, a great German politician and most of all, a great European."

Gabriel said in a statement Friday that Kohl "did a lot not just to make German reunification happen, but also for European integration."

Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, died Friday at 87.

---

5:48 p.m.

Helmut Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, has died at 87.

Kohl's Christian Democratic Union party posted on Twitter: "We are in sorrow. #RIP #HelmutKohl."

The daily newspaper Bild reported that Kohl died Friday at his home in Ludwigshafen.

Over his 16 years at the country's helm from 1982 to 1998 - first for West Germany and then for all of a united Germany - Kohl combined a dogged pursuit of European unity with a keen instinct for history. Less than a year after the November 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, he spearheaded the end of Germany's decades-long division into East and West, ushering in a new era in European politics.