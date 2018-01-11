Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 11, 3:51 AM EST

Prominent German politician injured in car accident


BERLIN (AP) -- A prominent member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats has been injured in a traffic accident.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that police said Saarland governor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was injured after her official car crashed into a truck on the autobahn on the way to Berlin at about 4:30 a.m.

Kramp-Karrenbauer and three others in the car were taken to a hospital for treatment. The scale of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

Kramp-Karrenbauer is part of Merkel's team negotiating with the Social Democrats in Berlin over a potential coalition government.

Heading into the talks Thursday, Merkel didn't mention the accident in the short statement she made to reporters.

