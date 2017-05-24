AP Radio AP Radio News:

May 24, 9:11 AM EDT

The Latest: Security high in Berlin ahead of Obama visit


Latest News
The Latest: Security high in Berlin ahead of Obama visit

Germany detain 9 men, 4 tied to violent extremism

German parliament group scraps Turkey trip at last minute

Germany: Committed to meeting NATO defense spending goals

German prosecutors to search Daimler offices in diesel probe
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- Police in Berlin have stepped up security in preparation for major events in the German capital, days after the deadly attack in Manchester.

Some 100,000 people, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, are expected to attend a gathering starting Wednesday of German Protestant Church members as the country marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

Obama is due to take part in a podium discussion with German Chancellor Angela Merkel near the city's iconic Brandenburg Gate on Thursday.

The German soccer cup final also takes place in Berlin on Saturday, drawing tens of thousands of fans.

Berlin's top security official, Andreas Geisel, told public broadcaster RBB-Inforadio on Wednesday that authorities believe there is a "high abstract threat level" but have no concrete indications an attack is planned.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.








©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.