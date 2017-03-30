Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 30, 8:54 AM EDT

Top German police official warns of extremist attacks


Latest News
Top German police official warns of extremist attacks

Hacker attack on German Parliament may be linked to election

German prosecutors charge migrant in slaying of student

Germany agrees new rules to combat child marriages

German teen convicted of Islamic State membership
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A top police official says Germany needs to remain vigilant against the threat of extremist attacks.

Holger Muench, the head of Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office, told reporters on Thursday that "attacks in Germany are possible anytime."

He said the loss of territory by the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria would lead the group to "increase its efforts to commit attacks, especially in Western countries."

Security authorities in Germany consider 616 extremists potentially dangerous enough to carry out an attack. Of those, about half are currently abroad and of the others who are in Germany, about 100 are in prison.

Since 2012, more than 920 jihadis have left Germany for Syria and Iraq, and about 300 of those have since returned to Germany.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.