Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 19, 4:51 AM EST

Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference

AP Photo
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Latest News
Iran dismisses new US pressure, calls for 'mutual respect'

Graham: Trump must punish Russia for election interference

Kelly: Trump is working on a "streamlined" travel ban

Turkish premier promotes presidential system at German event

Russia seeks pragmatic US ties and "post-West" world order
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

MUNICH (AP) -- A senior Republican senator says President Donald Trump needs to take action against Russia over allegations that Moscow interfered in the election that brought him to power.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham told the Munich Security Conference he would introduce a bipartisan motion for new Russia sanctions and it will get "north of 75 votes."

He said Sunday that "my goal is to put it on Trump's desk and I hope he'll embrace the idea that as the leader of the free world he should be working with us to punish Russia."

Graham says his "biggest concern with President Trump... is that he's never really looked the camera in the eye and said ... they're going to pay a price on my watch for trying to interfere in our election."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.