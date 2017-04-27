Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 27, 5:20 AM EDT

Reports: German soldier planning attack arrested


BERLIN (AP) -- German police say they have arrested a German soldier who had posed as a Syrian refugee, on suspicion he was planning an attack that would be blamed on foreigners.

The dpa news agency reported Thursday that Frankfurt prosecutors confirmed the arrest of the 28-year-old on charges of preparing an act of violence. Prosecutors weren't immediately available by telephone but planned a news conference later in the day.

Bild newspaper reported the German lieutenant stationed in France had stashed a pistol in a bathroom at Vienna airport that was discovered. He was reportedly arrested when he went to retrieve it.

A 24-year-old student from the soldier's hometown of Offenbach was also arrested.

Sixteen buildings were searched Thursday in Germany, Austria and France in connection with the investigation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.