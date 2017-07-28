Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jul 28, 11:04 AM EDT

Germany: 1 dead after knife attack at Hamburg supermarket


Latest News
The Latest: 1 dead, 4 wounded in German supermarket attack

Germany: 1 dead after knife attack at Hamburg supermarket

Suspected Afghan Taliban member indicted in Germany

Court raises chances of diesel bans in German city

Germans find illegal emissions device in Porsche model
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German police say one person has died after a man with a knife attacked several people at a supermarket in Hamburg.

The assailant entered the supermarket in the Barmbek district on Friday afternoon and stabbed customers before fleeing, police said. Witnesses followed him and alerted police, who arrested him near the scene.

Police said several people suffered stab wounds and one of the victims was fatally wounded.

They said on Twitter that they don't have information on the assailant's motive or on the exact number of victims.

Police said there was definitely only one attacker. They added that "initial reports about robbery as a possible motive so far have not been confirmed."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.