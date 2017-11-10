Eagle Herald











Nov 10, 9:02 AM EST

Buses upended in Berlin evoke suffering of Syrian refugees

AP Photo
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

Documents
Indictment of Monzer al-Kassar
Latest Syria News
After IS collapse, Syria government faces US-backed Kurds

Report: IS leader may be in eastern Syrian city of Boukamal

US and 3 allies urge UN to maintain Syria chemical experts

Israeli army says ready to help Druze under attack in Syria

The Latest: Iraq says liberated last IS-held town of Qaim
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A Syrian-born artist has upended three buses next to Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, an installation meant to evoke the suffering of civilians in Syria.

Manaf Halbouni's "Monument" mirrors a barrier made of buses that was placed on a street in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo to protect residents from sniper fire.

Halbouni's work was set up earlier this year outside the Frauenkirche church in Dresden, a symbol of that city's rebirth following its destruction in World War II. It drew criticism from far-right groups.

Halbouni said Friday the symbolism of the work is "just as strong" in Berlin. He added: "I think it's very important for the discussion to be resumed, particularly in the capital."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.