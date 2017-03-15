Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 15, 5:23 AM EDT

Reports: Audi headquarters searched in emissions probe


Latest News
Reports: Audi headquarters searched in emissions probe

Good Samaritan's killer faces deportation from Germany

German authorities ban Islamic extremist group

Berlin airport ground staff strike for 2nd consecutive day

Berlin police hunt cyclist who squirted acid at women
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Document
Governors' letter seeking federal help for auto industry (PDF)
Multimedia
Toyota recall
50 Years of Honda in the U.S.
Look at Detroit automakers
The Cars That Made Chrysler Famous
Latest News
Drugmakers fall as investors see pricing threat from Trump

GM sheds money drain, gains cash with sale of European unit

GM eliminating shift at Michigan plant; 1,100 jobs affected

Ford recalling 36,000 vehicles for air bag defect
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- German media report that authorities are searching offices of Audi in connection with an investigation into the luxury automaker's parent company Volkswagen's cheating on diesel emissions tests.

The daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung and public ARD television reported that Audi offices at its headquarters in Ingolstadt, as well as buildings in the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg and Lower Saxony, were being searched Wednesday.

The raids come in connection with a fraud investigation launched by Munich prosecutors several weeks ago.

Neither Munich nor Ingolstadt prosecutors could be immediately reached for comment.

Volkswagen pleaded guilty Friday in the U.S. to a scheme to get around American pollution rules. If a judge agrees to the Justice Department's sentencing recommendation, the scandal will cost the company more than $20 billion in the U.S. alone.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.