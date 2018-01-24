Eagle Herald











Jan 24, 12:45 PM EST

EU court rules Germans can't trademark 'vulgar' movie name


Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Imagine Dragons singer in Sundance film about LGBT Mormons

EU court rules Germans can't trademark 'vulgar' movie name

3 trailblazing women get the spotlight in Sundance docs

Film directors criticize focus on Israel in French festival

Reprimanded Austin officer fired in another violent arrest
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later

BERLIN (AP) -- A European Union court has ruled that a Germany company can't trademark the name of one of the country's most successful movie franchises because of its vulgar title.

Constantin Film Produktion GmbH had sought to protect its rights to merchandise related to a school comedy whose title doesn't mean anything in German or any other language but is meant to sound like a common English-language expletive.

Six million people paid to see the movie's third installment, topping cinema charts in Germany last year.

Judges at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg on Wednesday upheld a decision by the European Union Intellectual Property Office that the name is too similar to a vulgar English phrase, which might cause offense.

They said unsuspecting consumers might be shocked if they bought products bearing the film's name.

The ruling can be appealed.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.