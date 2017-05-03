Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 3, 4:41 AM EDT

White House press association gets German free speech award


Latest News
White House press association gets German free speech award

Volkswagen's Q1 profit up 44 percent as sales mix improves

STORY REMOVED: BC-EU--Germany-Arms Exports

Putin, Merkel spar in Russia over election meddling

Germany questions Swiss ambassador in spying case
Multimedia
Exhibit Honors Soviet Photographer
Interactive
Berlin Wall: 20 Years Later
Multimedia
Audio gallery of new art at the White House

BERLIN (AP) -- German broadcaster Deutsche Welle says it is giving its annual freedom of speech award to the White House Correspondents' Association for "holding U.S. leadership accountable."

The public broadcaster said Wednesday that WHCA president Jeff Mason will be presented with the award in Bonn, Germany on June 19. Previous winners of the prize, created two years ago, were imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi and Sedat Ergin, at the time the chief editor of Turkish daily Hurriyet.

Deutsche Welle said that "in spite of the current U.S. president denying their credibility and being exposed to sometimes personal attacks on their integrity, the accredited journalists of the WHCA are establishing a new benchmark in reporting about the policies of the new U.S. administration."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.