Jul 12, 4:43 AM EDT

Yacht explodes in Germany; 12 firefighters, 1 police injured


BERLIN (AP) -- Police in Germany say 12 firefighters and one police officer have been injured when a yacht exploded in a port in the west German town of Minden.

The German news agency dpa reported that the firefighters were on the yacht to extinguish a smoldering fire early Wednesday, when the boat exploded.

The explosion was so severe that the yacht flew up several meters (feet) into the air and was completely destroyed. Two other boats nearby and a car on the port's pier were also badly damaged.

One firefighter was severely injured. The reason for the explosion wasn't immediately clear.

