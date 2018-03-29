Eagle Herald











Greek archaeologists prevent BBC filming at Poseidon temple


ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- The Greek government has slammed a decision by the country's powerful archaeological council not to allow the BBC to film part of a serialized adaptation of a John le Carre novel in Cape Sounion, site of an ancient temple of Poseidon.

Lefteris Kretsos, general secretary for media and communication, said Thursday the decision by the Central Archaeological Council, or KAS, to reject the BBC's request to film part of The Little Drummer Girl in Sounion "highlights once again the issues we have as a country."

The rejection comes barely three days after the government announced incentives to attract film productions to cash-strapped Greece.

Filming at Greek archaeological sites, whether for commercial productions or news reporting, requires a permit from archaeologists that is often near impossible and very costly to obtain.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

