Eagle Herald











Feb 17, 10:41 AM EST

Greek expressionist painter Dimitris Mytaras dies at 83


Photo Gallery
Violent protests in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Dimitris Mytaras, one of the leading Greek painters of his generation, has died in Athens at 83.

Mytaras worked in an expressionist style, often influenced by the art of Greece's classical antiquity, using bold colors for subjects ranging from female profile portraits to dogs and motorcycles. He studied art in Athens and Paris, and taught for years at the Athens School of Fine Arts, serving as its rector from 1982-85.

Greek President Procopis Pavlopoulos expressed his condolences Friday for Mytaras' death late Thursday. The Interior Ministry says his funeral will be held in Athens on Monday.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.