ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Greek police say the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment in the Greek capital, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.

The body of 54-year-old Consul Andrey Malanin was found Monday by a consular employee. Police say a coroner will examine the body, while the police homicide department also is investigating the death due to Malanin's diplomatic status.

Police say the body bore no visible injuries.

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a riot police officer while speaking at a photo exhibit in Ankara last month.