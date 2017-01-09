Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Jan 9, 2:33 PM EST

Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play


Latest News
Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play

Swedish leader warns of security threats in Baltic Sea area

Russians scoff at US report on election meddling

Russia orders investigation after plane skids off runway

Kremlin visit for children of diplomats expelled by US
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice
Photo Gallery
Violent protests in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Greek police say the head of the consular section at the Russian Embassy in Athens has been found dead in his apartment in the Greek capital, but there are no immediate indications of foul play.

The body of 54-year-old Consul Andrey Malanin was found Monday by a consular employee. Police say a coroner will examine the body, while the police homicide department also is investigating the death due to Malanin's diplomatic status.

Police say the body bore no visible injuries.

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was assassinated by a riot police officer while speaking at a photo exhibit in Ankara last month.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.