KOS, Greece (AP) -- The Latest on an earthquake that struck Turkey's Aegean coast and nearby Greek islands (all times local):

5:40 a.m.

Several tourists are stranded outside their hotel after an earthquake sent them streaming onto Lambi Beach on Kos Island.

Lauren Duffy, a 20-year-old student from Merseyside, a borough in northern England that includes Liverpool, was evacuated along with her mother and sister from the Atlantis Hotel, which was strewn with shattered glass.

She said: "We were asleep in our hotel room when we were woken by really violent shaking, and we all were screaming and told to evacuate from the hotel."

She said they were able to return to the hotel just long enough to retrieve their passports before they were forced out again by tremors.

Duffy said no one was hurt but the broken glass made the area unsafe. She said most of the stranded tourists there are Dutch, Russian and German.

Kos authorities have reported two deaths and more than 120 injuries on the island after the 6.5-magnitude quake struck about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

---

4:40 a.m.

Greek officials say more than 100 people have been injured in a powerful earthquake that shook islands and Turkey's Aegean coast in the middle of the night.

Giorgos Halkidios, a regional government official for the island of Kos, said an older building there collapsed, hurting people underneath it. He said more than 100 were injured.

At least two deaths were reported on Kos, which appeared to be the worst-hit area and was nearest to the epicenter of the quake Greek officials measured at 6.5 magnitude.

The quake about 1:30 a.m. Friday was centered between Bodrum, Turkey, and Kos and was followed by several aftershocks.

---

4:20 a.m.

Rescuers are checking for trapped people inside houses on the Greek island of Kos after a powerful earthquake struck the area at night.

Authorities have confirmed two deaths and say about 30 people are injured. The epicenter of the 6.7-magnitude quake early Friday morning was between Kos and Bodrum, Turkey.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis told local state radio the main town sustained damage but the rest of the island appeared to have no problems. "The buildings affected were mostly old and were built before the earthquake building codes were introduced."

---

3:40 a.m.

Authorities say two people have been killed and a number have been injured in a powerful earthquake that rattled Greek islands and Turkey's Aegean coast.

Kos Mayor Giorgos Kyritsis told state-run Greek media that buildings on the island sustained structural damage in the quake that struck early Friday morning. He didn't give further details on the deaths and injuries.

The coast guard also announced the island's port was damaged in the quake and that a ferry en route there was not docking.

The fire department separately said three injured people had been rescued from rubble on Kos.

The 6.7-magnitude quake was centered 6 miles (10 kilometers) south of Bodrum, Turkey, and 10 miles (16 kilometers) east-northeast of Kos about 1:30 a.m. Two strong aftershocks followed

