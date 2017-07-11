ATHENS, Greece (AP) -- Eight men will appear in court on the western Greek island of Zakynthos in connection with the beating death of a 22-year-old American tourist outside a bar last week.

The eight - six Serbs, one Greek and a British national of Serb origin - were to appear Tuesday morning before an investigating judge, who will decide whether to keep them in custody pending trial or release them on bail. All are charged with intentional homicide, which carries a maximum life sentence.

Bakari Henderson, of Austin, Texas, was beaten to death early Friday outside a bar in Zakynthos' rowdy tourist area of Lagana. It was unclear what sparked the fight. Greek authorities said he suffered multiple blows, and died from severe blows to the head.