Oct 12, 6:50 AM EDT

Cannes festival 'dismayed' over Weinstein allegations


PARIS (AP) -- Cannes film festival officials say they have been "dismayed" to learn about the accusations of sexual violence against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Pierre Lescure, the festival president, and general delegate Thierry Fremaux, wrote in a joint statement: "These actions point to a pattern of behavior that merits only the clearest and most unequivocal condemnation."

Weinstein attended the world-famous festival many times and several movies he produced have been selected in the competition.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims, to those who have had the courage to testify and to all the others," Fremaux and Lescure said. "May this case help us once again to denounce all such serious and unacceptable practices."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

