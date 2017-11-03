THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- The chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court says she wants an investigation of possible war crimes allegedly committed in the war in Afghanistan, an unprecedented probe that could target United States troops.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement Friday that she will request an investigation because her preliminary examination found "a reasonable basis to believe that war crimes and crimes against humanity" were committed in the war.

Bensouda said in a report issued last year that U.S. forces in Afghanistan may have committed the war crime of torture while interrogating detainees between 2003 and 2014. That opens the possibility that Americans could be among those prosecuted, even though the U.S. is not among the court's more than 120 members.

The report also highlighted alleged abuses by Afghan soldiers and the Taliban.