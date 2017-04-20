Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 7:56 AM EDT

Alitalia workers vote on cuts to stave off bankruptcy


Interactive
The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
Latest News
Alitalia workers vote on cuts to stave off bankruptcy

Calm seas, greedy smugglers: Italy saves over 6,000 migrants

Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117

G-7 ministers appeal to Russia on Syria but reject sanctions

The Latest: UK's Johnson says more Russia sanctions possible

MILAN (AP) -- Alitalia employees are voting on whether to accept a government-brokered deal to save Italy's flagship airline from bankruptcy.

Some 12,500 Alitalia workers began voting Thursday on a package that eased steep cuts sought by parent Etihad Airways, and which will open 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in investment to keep the airline afloat. Voting runs through Tuesday.

Italy's economic development minister, Carlo Calenda, has excluded nationalizing the airline, putting pressure on workers to accept the deal that foresees wage cuts of about 8 percent, down from as much as 30 percent, and reduces the number of layoffs by about one-third to 1,700.

Calenda was quoted by the Turin daily La Stampa as saying a no vote would lead to a six-month period of extraordinary administration followed by bankruptcy.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.