MILAN (AP) -- Two U.S. scientists whose work has contributed to creating immunological treatments for cancer are among the winners of this year's Balzan Prizes recognizing scholarly and scientific achievements.

James Allison, of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Robert Schreiber, of the Washington University School of Medicine, were announced Monday as winners of the 750,000 Swiss-franc ($790,000) prize. They were cited for work that has helped use antibody treatments that has increased the survival of patients with metastatic melanoma.

The Balzan Foundation awards two prizes in the sciences and two in the humanities each year, rotating specialties to highlight new or emerging areas of research and sustain fields that may be overlooked elsewhere.

The prizes will be awarded in Bern, Switzerland, on Nov. 17.