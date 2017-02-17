Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 17, 2:08 PM EST

Report: Bank of China to pay fine in Italy money-laundering


Interactive
The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
Latest News
Report: Bank of China to pay fine in Italy money-laundering

4 climbers die on Italian-Swiss border after ice wall cracks

Italian court convicts couple in Islamic State group plot

Renzi to Italy's feuding Democrats: Populists are the enemy

Police seize Sicilian olive companies linked to Mafia boss
Multimedia
Video photo gallery on trash in China
China celebrates 60th year
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen
A year after China quake
Migrant laborers struggle to find work
Checking Beijing's Air
China's morning exercises in parks
Exploring Chinese Cuisine
Beijing Architecture Changes For Games
Woman Rescues Homeless Quake Dogs
China Holds Funeral for Panda
China's 1-child Policy Causes Extra Pain
Map of Earthquake Zone in Central China
Entrepreneurs Move Into, Out of China
Olypmics in Beijing Highlight China's Water Woes
Foreign Buyers Head to China Despite Problems
Coal Use Produces Pollution, Illness
Coal Means Profit, Woes for China
China Extending Its Reach Around the World
In China, the Desert Closes In
Latest News
Dozens in Vietnam mark anniversary of border war with China

Police, pollution protesters clash in northern China city

Report: Human rights lawyers in China beaten, arrested

China awards Trump valuable new trademark

Ex-leader of northern Chinese province sentenced for graft
Audio Slideshow
Panorama of Tiananmen Square
Remembering Tiananmen

MILAN (AP) -- Italian media says the Bank of China has agreed to pay a 600,000-euro ($640,000) fine as part of a plea deal in a 4.5-billion-euro money laundering probe.

The news agency ANSA reported that at a preliminary hearing on Friday, a judge also convicted four bank officials of money-laundering, while dropping an aggravating charge of employing Mafia methods, and handed down suspended two-year sentences.

The judge also ordered the seizure of 980,000 euros, ANSA said, a sum equal to what prosecutors say were the bank's profits in the scheme.

The Bank of China said the plea deal was aimed at "avoiding a long trial and allowing the Milan branch to concentrate on developing its own business." It said the Milan branch had respected national and international laws.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.