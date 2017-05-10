Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 10, 5:51 AM EDT

Fire kills 3 sisters sleeping in camper on Rome's outskirts


Interactive
The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
Latest News
Fire kills 3 sisters sleeping in camper on Rome's outskirts

EU Brexit boss: rights of EU citizens in UK are top priority

Ferrari posts record first quarter on V12 sales

German president visits site of Rome's WWII-era massacre

Italy to loan Alitalia $650 million as it seeks a new buyer

ROME (AP) -- Italian authorities say three sisters have died after their camper burst into flames as they slept on Rome's outskirts.

Prosecutors are investigating the cause of the blaze early Wednesday in the Centocelle neighborhood.

The ANSA news agency said the sisters were aged 4, 8 and 20, and were Gypsies, also known as Roma. It said other family members managed to escape.

Rome police Cmdr. Mario De Sclavis said the victims weren't well known to area residents, who reported hearing a huge explosion followed by screams.

Mayor Virginia Raggi visited the site of the blaze Wednesday and asked for a moment of silence.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.