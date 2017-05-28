Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 28, 7:38 AM EDT

Canada's premier in Italy visits quake-devastated Amatrice

The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
AMATRICE, Italy (AP) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a tour of Amatrice, the central Italian town brought to rubble by an August earthquake that killed nearly 300 people.

Wearing a blue hard hat, Trudeau was accompanied Sunday by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, local officials and firefighters to visit the devastation and learn firsthand about the Aug. 24 quake and subsequent temblors that shook central Italy for months.

In a break in the tour, Trudeau said he wanted to show the solidarity of Canada with "our heartbroken friends" in Italy. He praised the outpouring of support from Canadian-Italians for the rebuilding effort.

Trudeau attended the Group of Seven summit that ended Saturday in southern Italy. On Monday, he meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

