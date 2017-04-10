LUCCA, Italy (AP) -- The Latest on Group of Seven meeting of foreign ministers from industrialized nations (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says Group of Seven foreign ministers are considering imposing new sanctions on Russian individuals over Moscow's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Johnson says ministers meeting in Lucca, Italy on Monday and Tuesday "will be discussing the possibility of further sanctions, certainly, on some of the Syrian military figures and indeed on some of the Russian military figures."

The G-7 foreign ministers are discussing their response to last week's chemical attack in Syria, which the West blames on Assad's forces - and by extension its Russian backers.

Britain has been among those calling most strongly for a tough new approach to Russia.

---

8:23 a.m.

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response.

The meeting in the Tuscan walled city of Lucca that starts Monday aims to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad.

Last week's nerve gas attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed more than 80 people stirred President Donald Trump to strike for the first time at Assad's forces.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano says Europe's broad support for the U.S. military strikes contributed to a "renewed harmony" between the United States and its partners.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is attending the first meeting of G-7 foreign ministers since Donald Trump took office.