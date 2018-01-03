Eagle Herald











Thieves steal famed Al Thani jewels from Venice exhibit


ROME (AP) -- Thieves have stolen precious Indian jewels from the famed Al Thani Collection that were on exhibit at Venice's Doge's Palace.

News reports say the thieves grabbed a golden, jeweled brooch and a pair of earrings Wednesday and escaped by blending in with the crowd and delaying the triggering of the alarm.

The exhibit, "Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajas," was due to close Wednesday at the Palazzo Ducale, one of Venice's top museums on the edge of St. Mark's Square.

The Al Thani Collection is a renowned travelling exhibition of Indian and Indian-inspired jewelry and precious stones assembled by Qatar's Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani.

Venice police chief Vito Gagliardi tells the ANSA news agency the thieves were technologically adept and able to delay the alarm system.

