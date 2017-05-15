Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 15, 9:02 AM EDT

Italy police: Mafia clan skimmed millions from migrant funds


The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
ROME (AP) -- Italian police have arrested 68 people, including a priest and the head of a volunteer group called "Mercy," and accused them of being in cahoots with a major mafia clan that allegedly skimmed millions in public funds destined for a migrant welcome center.

Announcing the arrests Monday, an incredulous Carabinieri Gen. Giuseppe Governale summarized the scam by saying: "The welcome center and 'Mercy' were the ATMs of the mafia."

Investigators said the Arena clan of the Calabrian 'ndrangheta mafia had secured a lock on servicing the Isola di Capo Rizzuto migrant center in Crotone thanks to its links to "Mercy" and its head, Leonardo Sacco.

They said "Mercy" subcontracted catering services to companies run by the clan, which allegedly skimmed some 36 million euros ($39.5 million) in public funds.

