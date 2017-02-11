Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 11, 1:09 PM EST

Police seize Sicilian olive companies linked to Mafia boss


Interactive
The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
Latest News
Police seize Sicilian olive companies linked to Mafia boss

Italy to speed up migrant asylum decisions, deportations

UK defense chief: No doubt about Trump's NATO commitment

Italian fashion industry hopes to avert additional US tax

On call with Trump, Italy's leader discusses NATO, migrants
Interactives
Interactive Look at the Mafia Malaise

ROME (AP) -- Police in Sicily have confiscated four olive companies, farmland, villas and other property that anti-Mafia prosecutors contend belong to the business empire of Italy's top Mafia boss, who has been on the run for more than 20 years.

The property, confiscated Saturday in the western part of the island considered to be Matteo Messina Denaro's power base, was estimated to be worth 13 million euros ($14 million). The convicted Cosa Nostra mobster is Italy's most-wanted fugitive. Prosecutors alleged the olive businesses and 108 other properties, plus vehicles and bank accounts, were listed in the name of accomplices to hide their actual ownership by the fugitive.

The farm lobby Coldiretti estimates Italy's various mafias earn billions annually in agriculture, including by using threats to force stores to sell mobster-produced mozzarella or other products.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.