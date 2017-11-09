Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Nov 9, 2:03 PM EST

Neo-fascist Italian detained after attack on RAI reporter


Neo-fascist Italian detained after attack on RAI reporter

ROME (AP) -- Italian police have detained a man caught on video head-butting a reporter from state-run RAI television amid an interview about his support for a neo-fascist movement.

The violence against the RAI journalist, Daniele Piervincenzi, has led newscasts in Italy for two days. It has prompted calls by Rome's mayor for a march against organized crime this weekend.

Piervincenzi and his RAI cameraman were conducting interviews in Ostia after the neo-fascist, anti-immigrant CasaPound movement scored big in Ostia municipal elections Sunday. One of their subjects, Roberto Spada, who had voiced support for CasaPound, suddenly interrupted the interview, head-butted Piervincenzi, chased after him and the cameraman and beat them with a stick.

CasaPound distanced itself from Spada, who was detained Thursday, and called for a full investigation.

