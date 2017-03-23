Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Mar 23, 5:27 PM EDT

Italian court: No rape happened since woman didn't scream


Interactive
The aftermath of the Italian earthquake
Latest News
Italian court: No rape happened since woman didn't scream

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Stars pull ahead of Democrats

Mobster linked to feud fueling German massacre is caught

Italian priest denounces mafia threats as cowardly

Italy, northern neighbors work with Libya on migration

ROME (AP) -- Italy's justice minister has reportedly asked officials to look into a case in which a court acquitted a man of raping a woman because she didn't scream.

The Italian news agency ANSA said Thursday that Minister Andrea Orlando has asked ministry inspectors to begin checking into the case.

ANSA said a court in Turin had ruled last month that the woman's saying "Enough!" to her colleague who allegedly raped her constituted too weak a reaction to prove that she was sexually attacked. The ruling specified she didn't scream or ask for help.

Center-right Forza Italia opposition lawmaker Annagrazia Calabria decried the ruling, saying, "Certainly, you cannot punish the personal reaction of a woman terrified by what is happening to her."

The ruling has also triggered an outcry by women's groups.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.