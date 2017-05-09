Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
May 9, 4:01 AM EDT

Obama to deliver keynote speech in Italy on food security

AP Photo
AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

Latest News
Obama to deliver keynote speech in Italy on food security

Obama starts defining his new role in the age of Trump

Obama urges Congress to show 'courage' on health care

The Latest: Obama asks Congress to show courage

Michelle Obama accidentally tweets former staffer's number
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

MILAN (AP) -- Former U.S. President Barack Obama is in Milan to deliver a keynote speech on food security and the environment, two issues that he has long worked on.

The visit was his first public foreign foray since leaving the presidency.

Obama arrived Monday, greeted by former Premier Matteo Renzi, a political ally who is mounting a comeback after resigning when his referendum on constitutional reforms failed.

Renzi welcomed Obama in a Facebook post, calling him "a friend and great leader ... who still has much to say and give to world politics."

Obama made a few tourist stops in Italy's fashion and finance capital before attending a dinner hosted by an Italian think tank attended by friends and business leaders. He will give a speech on food security on Tuesday afternoon.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.