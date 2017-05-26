Eagle Herald











Italian fashion designer Laura Biagiotti dies at 73

ROME (AP) -- Laura Biagiotti's daughter says the Italian fashion designer has died after suffering a heart attack. She was 73.

Lavinia Biagiotti announced her mother's death on Twitter on Friday morning.

Biagiotti suffered a heart attack Wednesday evening at her estate outside of Rome. Doctors were able to resuscitate her but not before serious brain damage had occurred.

Biagiotti was one of the first Italian designers to conquer global markets. She was known for her soft, loose women's clothes and luxurious knits that won her the nickname "Queen of Cashmere." She also produced sunglasses and perfumes, including the popular "Roma" fragrance.

