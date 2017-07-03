Eagle Herald











Jul 3, 1:49 PM EDT

Comic TV and film actor, Paolo Villaggio, 84, dies in Rome

AP Photo
AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca

Multimedia
Oscars 2010: Nominations
Oscars 2009:
Red Carpet
Oscars 2009: Red Carpet Panorama
Roman Polanski timeilne
Latest Movie News
Comic TV and film actor, Paolo Villaggio, 84, dies in Rome

Review: 'A Ghost Story' casts a bizarre spell

Portugal nixes claim Monty Python star's film harmed convent

'Star Wars' droids join lineup for July 4 concert in DC

Review: Holland, cast delight in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Document
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Deposition
Paris Hilton in Federal Court: Exhibit 56

ROME (AP) -- Paolo Villaggio, a comic actor whose invented workplace characters interpreted Italians' foibles, died Monday in Rome at 84.

His children said Villaggio had been debilitated by complications of diabetes for some time.

Widely popular in Italy, Villaggio expressed his comic qualities through slapstick, satire and irony.

Fellow comic actor Roberto Benigni says Villaggio's iconic character, accountant Ugo Fantozzi, "represented us all." Villaggio invented the Fantozzi character, first in a book, then as the main character in 10 films.

"He was a pitiless child, revolutionary and liberating" and the "greatest clown of his generation," Benigni said of Villaggio's most celebrated roles.

Fantozzi interpreted Italians' worst fears about making fools of themselves in the workplace. The character also allowed them to laugh at themselves as Italians entertaining fantasies about obtaining a job for life, said to be every parent's dream for their child, at least during the economic boom years of the 1960s and 1970s.

Another popular character he invented was timid office worker Giandomenico Fracchia.

Villaggio, a cabaret, TV and film actor, appeared along with Benigni in Federico Fellini's last movie, "La Voce della Luna" in 1990. Villaggio acted in films by some of Italy's top directors, including Lina Wertmuller, Mario Monicelli and Ermanno Olmi.

In 1992, he became the first comic to win the Venice Film Festival's Golden Lion career award.

The Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, reporting his death, said Villaggio "knew how to marry, like no other in Italy, Italian comedy's social analysis to the perfect rhythms of slapstick, also known as physical comedy."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.