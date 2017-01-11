ROME (AP) -- Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni's office was reported in good condition Wednesday after undergoing angioplasty surgery upon his return from a bilateral meeting in Paris.

Gentiloni's office confirmed he was hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital, but wouldn't comment on the nature of the illness. The news agency ANSA said Gentiloni had undergone angioplasty surgery on a peripheral blood vessel Tuesday evening, and was in good condition and alert.

The 62-year-old Gentiloni took over as premier last month after the previous government resigned. He was foreign minister in Premier Matteo Renzi's government.

Gentiloni met with French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Tuesday on the first of the customary round of official visits by an Italian head of government after taking office. He decided to get checked at the Gemelli after feeling unwell after landing in Rome, ANSA said, adding that he remained "lucid and on his feet."

He was scheduled to travel to London on Thursday to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May. It wasn't yet clear if the trip would be postponed.