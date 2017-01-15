Eagle Herald











Jan 15, 11:44 AM EST

Milan's Brera protects artworks after humidity system breaks


MILAN (AP) -- Restorers at Milan's famous Brera Art Gallery have taken measures to protect the collection after its temperature and humidity control system reportedly broke during a recent cold snap.

The Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported Sunday that Donato Bramante's "Christ at the Column" was removed from its exhibit space for care, while 40 other works were covered with protective Japanese tissue paper to ensure their surfaces don't crack under the drier humidity conditions. The newspaper showed photos of several works, including Piero della Francesca's "Pala di Brera," with tissue patches.

Brera director James Bradbourne was quoted as saying that no artworks were irreparably damaged and that restorers acted quickly to protect the collection, which includes Caravaggios and Raphaels.

Requests for comment by gallery officials weren't immediately returned Sunday.

