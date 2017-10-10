Eagle Herald











David Lynch getting lifetime achievement award at Rome Fest


ROME (AP) -- American director David Lynch will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the upcoming Rome Film Fest.

The festival opens Oct. 26 with director Scott Cooper's "Hostiles," starring Christian Bale and Rosamund Pike, and runs until Nov. 5.

The 39 official entries include a sport section, with movies including "Borg/McEnroe," ''I, Tonya" with Margot Robbie playing figure skater Tonya Harding, and boxing drama "A Prayer Before Down" by director Jean Stephane Sauvaire.

The festival features onstage discussions with the likes of actors Ian McKellen and Vanessa Redgrave, director Nanni Moretti and composer Michael Nyman.

Lynch is being honored 40 years after the release of his first feature film "Eraserhead." The festival cites his films of "surreal atmosphere, hypnotic images and non-linear plots."

